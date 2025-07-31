No power can bring a united Iran to its knees: Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezeshkian says no power will be able to bring the Iranian people to their knees, and no obstacle can hinder their progress as long as they maintain their unity and coherence.

Speaking in a ceremony in the city of Zanjan on Thursday, Pezeshkian hailed the “honorable” and strong defense of the Iranian people, police, and security forces, as well as missile scientists, during 12 days of Israeli-US war of aggression against the Islamic Republic on June 13.

He appreciated the great efforts made by the Iranian Armed Forces, including the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), during the imposed war.

"Despite all the enemies’ threats and pressure, these forces …defeated both the Zionist regime [which was equipped] with Iron Dome as well as the United States, which enjoyed all its advanced military equipment, and targeted them with their missiles,” the president said.

Pezeshkian emphasized that the Iranian nation and Armed Forces defended national sovereignty and territorial integrity despite facing harsh sanctions.