IRGC’s hardware readiness will continue uninterrupted: Senior commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), has reaffirmed the force’s unwavering commitment to enhancing its hardware readiness, emphasizing that the process is ongoing and unstoppable.

According to Mehr, speaking on Sunday during a ceremony honoring the late Martyr Lieutenant General Gholam Ali Rashid, former commander of Iran’s Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, General Fadavi stated: “The IRGC’s hardware readiness process has never ceased, cannot be halted, and will persist with full strength.”

He underscored that maintaining and advancing military preparedness is a core priority for the IRGC, rooted both in directives from the Commander-in-Chief and in the teachings of the Holy Quran.

“The IRGC consistently prioritizes hardware readiness as a strategic imperative,” he said. “This is not only a command from the leadership but also a religious obligation. The process will continue without interruption.”

General Fadavi further noted that the progress made in a relatively short time has been substantial, and the IRGC will continue to build on these achievements with determination and vigor.

