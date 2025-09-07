IRGC commander: U.S. hostility has failed to undermine Iran since 1979

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at a ceremony in Iran’s Mazandaran Province, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), declared that decades of U.S. hostility toward the Islamic Republic have yielded no success. He emphasized that despite persistent efforts by Washington since the early days of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has remained resilient and steadfast.

according to Mehr, General Fadavi recalled that American enmity began just two days after the Revolution’s victory in Kordestan Province on February 13, 1979. “To this day, not only have they failed to achieve their goals, but they’ve suffered repeated setbacks,” he stated. He attributed Iran’s endurance to the fulfillment of its revolutionary duties and divine support, saying, “God, in accordance with His promise, has delivered the best outcomes for the Iranian nation.”

He further asserted that victory is guaranteed by divine law, referencing the Quran and the 47-year history of the Islamic Republic as proof of this principle.

General Fadavi also highlighted the IRGC’s ongoing efforts to recruit and train young personnel, ensuring the continuation of the Revolution’s ideals through new generations of guards. This, he said, is part of a broader strategy to preserve Iran’s sovereignty and revolutionary legacy in the face of external threats.

