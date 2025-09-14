Former IRGC chief warns: Regional states risk Israeli aggression without united military response

AhlulBayt News Agency: A former IRGC chief has warned regional countries that they risked facing Israeli aggression if the countries in the region failed to form a “military coalition” against the Zionist entity.

Mohsen Rezaei took to X to advise that an extraordinary Islamic-Arab summit, which is slated to take place in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday, take the prospect of such aggression into serious consideration.

“If the summit fails to take practical action in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against five Muslim countries and its genocide in Gaza, then Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Iraq too should expect the regime’s warplanes and bombs,” Rezaei wrote.

Rezaei, who is also on the Expediency Discernment Council that advises Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was referring to the Tel Aviv regime’s attacks on Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iran, and most recently Qatar.

“Before the regime moves against each country in the region one by one, a military coalition must be formed to confront it,” he added.

The Israeli regime on Tuesday attacked a residential compound in Doha targeting Hamas’s leadership. Senior Hamas officials survived the attack, but five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer were killed.

Hamas leaders were meeting to discuss a new US-proposed deal to end the war in Gaza, which has killed more than 64,803 people since October 2023. Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, has been a mediator in negotiations to end the war.

