Imam Khamenei congratulates freestyle team on winning world title

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the wake of the national freestyle wrestling team's championship at the 2025 World Championships, Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a message commending astonishing effort and admirable conduct of Iranian freestyle wrestling champions.

The full text of his message is as follows:

I would like to appreciate the national wrestling team for their world championship title, which they won with their astonishing effort and admirable conduct. The blend of strength and spirituality creates sublime values. Well done!

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

Shahrivar 25, 1404

[Sept. 16, 2025]

The national freestyle wrestling team of the Islamic Republic of Iran, after twelve years, has once again claimed the world championship title in wrestling, marking the sixth championship for Iran in the history of these competitions.

......................

End/ 257