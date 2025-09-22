Imam Khamenei's message of congratulations to Greco-Roman wrestling champions

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a message congratulating the national Greco-Roman wrestling team on their world championship victory, Imam Khamenei congratulated the “athletes, coaches, and officials” for bringing joy to the nation and honor to the country.

The full text of his message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

I congratulate the young [Iranian] champions in the Greco-Roman wrestling competitions. The steadfast determination and hard work of you and your brothers in freestyle wrestling have brought joy to the nation and honor to the country. I ask God for your continued success and victories, and I congratulate the athletes, coaches, and officials.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

Shahrivar 30, 1404

[Sept. 21, 2025]

The national Greco-Roman wrestling team of the Islamic Republic of Iran, after 11 years and for the second time, has decisively stood atop the world championship podium at the 2025 Zagreb competitions.

This is the first time in the history of Iranian sports that the national freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams have simultaneously won the world championship title in the same tournament.

