Imam Khamenei: United States is not seeking negotiation; its aim is imposition, coercion

AhlulBayt News Agency: On September 23, 2025, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei, delivered a speech to the nation, addressing national, regional, and global issues.

In the opening section of his speech, the Leader underscored the wide-ranging applications of enriched uranium, highlighting its role in agriculture, industry and materials, environmental protection and natural resources, healthcare and medicine, nutrition, as well as research and education.

Elaborating on the origins of Iran’s nuclear enrichment industry, Imam Khamenei stated: “We did not possess this technology, nor were others willing to meet our needs. Yet, with the determination of several committed managers, along with the efforts of officials and scientists, we began this endeavor more than thirty years ago. Today, we have attained an advanced level of enrichment.”

The Leader explained that while the aim of some countries in enriching uranium to 90 percent is the production of nuclear weapons, the Islamic Republic has a fundamentally different approach. “Countries seeking to build nuclear weapons increase enrichment to even 90%. Since we have no need for such weapons and have decided to not have nuclear weapons, we have increased our level of enrichment to 60%,” he affirmed.

Imam Khamenei further emphasized Iran’s distinguished standing in this field, noting: “10 countries in the world are capable of uranium enrichment, and one is Islamic Iran. The other nine countries have nuclear bombs. We’re the ones who don’t have a nuclear bomb, and we won’t have one. We have no intention of using nuclear weapons, but we do have enrichment.”

Recalling decades of futile pressure by domineering powers aimed at forcing the Iranian nation to capitulate and abandon nuclear enrichment, the Leader stressed with firmness: “We have neither succumbed to pressure regarding the enrichment issue nor will we ever do so. Similarly, in any other matter, we have stood firm against pressure and will continue to do so.”

Imam Khamenei stated: “The US side has dug its heels in, insisting that Iran mustn’t have enrichment. Now others, the previous administrations, used to say that we shouldn’t have high-level enrichment. But this one now says, ‘Don’t have enrichment whatsoever; absolutely no enrichment.’”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized: “It means that this great achievement – one for which our country has worked so hard, gone to great costs, and endured so many difficulties – should be thrown away and destroyed! Obviously, a nation with a strong sense of honor, like the Iranian nation, will slap anyone who suggests such a thing and refuse to accept it.”

In the second part of his speech, the Leader elaborated on the futility of negotiating with the US, stating: “The American side has predetermined and announced the outcomes of negotiations from its own perspective, and it seeks talks whose result would be the cessation of nuclear activities and enrichment within Iran.”

He described engaging in such negotiations as equivalent to accepting the counterpart’s dictates, impositions, and coercion. He added: “Now, he (the US President) says that enrichment must be terminated, but just a few days ago one of their officials stated that Iran should not even possess medium-range or short-range missiles — meaning that Iran’s hands should be so tied that if it were attacked, it could not even respond to the US bases.”

Imam Khamenei characterized these expectations and statements from US officials as stemming from a lack of understanding of the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic, as well as ignorance of the foundations and guiding course of Islamic Iran. He concluded: “These remarks are not worthy of serious consideration; they exceed the credibility of the speaker.”

Following his explanation of the futility of negotiating with the US, Imam Khamenei elaborated on the harms of such negotiations, stating: “The counterpart has threatened that if you do not negotiate, such and such will occur. Therefore, accepting such negotiations signifies submission, fear, and trembling — a surrender of the nation and the country in the face of threats.”

He warned that yielding to US threats only encourages further coercive and endless demands. “Today they say that if you pursue enrichment, we will take action; tomorrow, possessing missiles or having relations — or lack thereof — with certain countries will become grounds for threats and pressure to force retreat.”

Imam Khamenei emphasized: “No nation of honor would accept negotiations under threat, and no wise policymaker would endorse them.”

The Leader described promises of concessions by the counterpart in exchange for compliance as false. Referring to past experience with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, he stated: “Ten years ago, we concluded an agreement with the US under which a nuclear production center was to be closed, and enriched materials exported or diluted, in return for the lifting of sanctions and normalization of Iran’s file at the International Atomic Energy Agency. Today, after ten years, not only has our nuclear file not returned to normal, but its problems have increased within the Security Council and the IAEA.”

Imam Khamenei stressed the importance of not forgetting these experiences. “The US side has consistently broken promises, lied, issued sporadic military threats, and, when possible, assassinated our figures such as the esteemed Martyr General Soleimani or bombed our facilities. How can one negotiate with such a counterpart with trust and confidence?”

The Leader asserted: “Negotiations with the US regarding the nuclear issue, and perhaps other matters, are a dead-end.”

In the final part of his speech, he described negotiations with the US as serving the current president’s interests, providing a display of power and an attempt to present his threats as effective in bringing Iran to the negotiating table. Imam Khamenei underscored that the only path to progress and safeguarding the country is to become strong in all dimensions: military, scientific, governmental, and structural. “If we attain strength, the US side will no longer even issue threats,” he said.

Imam Khamenei further emphasized that the unity of the nation was the main factor in the enemy’s failure during the twelve-day Imposed War. “The assassination of commanders and some key figures was intended to incite chaos in the country, especially Tehran, with the help of their agents, disrupt the nation’s affairs, target the foundations of the system, and eventually eradicate Islam from this country. However, the rapid appointment of successors to the martyred commanders, the high morale of the Armed Forces, and the orderly governance of the country contributed to defeating the enemy. Yet, the most decisive element in the enemy’s failure was the unity and cohesion of the nation.”

He stressed: “The critical point is that this decisive unity remains intact and continues to exert great influence.”

The Leader described today’s Iran as the same Iran of 12 and 13 June 2025, noting: “Back then, streets filled with people chanting powerful slogans against the accursed Zionist regime and criminal US demonstrated the unity of the nation, a unity that still exists and will continue to exist.”

In conclusion, Imam Khamenei, marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, described the great mujahid as a tremendous asset for the Islamic world, Shi’ism, and Lebanon. “He may be gone, but the treasure he created remains. The story of Lebanon’s Hezbollah is ongoing. Hezbollah shouldn’t be underestimated, and this important treasure shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s a treasure for Lebanon and for the rest of the world,” he said.

