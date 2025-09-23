Pres. Pezeshkian meets Supreme Leader ahead of UN General Assembly

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian met with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in Tehran on Monday afternoon.

In a significant prelude to his upcoming trip to New York to attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, the Iranian president met with the Supreme Leader. The meeting focused on the preparations for President Pezeshkian’s participation in the annual United Nations General Assembly.

During the discussion, President Pezeshkian presented a detailed report outlining the planning and strategies developed for the trip.

The Supreme Leader offered prayers for the president's success, while also sharing valuable insights and recommendations for the upcoming engagement at the UNGA.

