Iran President congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian extended congratulations to the president, prime minister, and people of Armenia on the occasion of the anniversary of their Independence Day.

In separate messages to President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Pezeshkian emphasized the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and civilizational ties between the Iranian and Armenian nations.

In his message to President Vahagn Khachaturyan, he expressed hope that under the leadership of both countries, the process of deepening and enhancing bilateral relations would continue based on shared interests and strategic goals.

In his message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Iranian president noted the dynamic development of Iran-Armenia relations in recent years across various political, economic, and cultural fields.

He expressed optimism that through the commitment of officials of the two countries and the abundant opportunities available for cooperation, this positive trajectory would persist, contributing to peace and stability in the region.

