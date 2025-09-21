Iran suspends IAEA cooperation after UN sanctions vote

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) announced that Tehran will halt its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following the UN Security Council’s decision not to permanently lift sanctions on Iran.

In a statement issued Saturday, Iran’s top security institution criticized Britain, France, and Germany—collectively known as the E3—for their “reckless” actions concerning Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

On Friday, the 15-member UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution that would have blocked the reinstatement of sanctions. The E3 had activated the “snapback” mechanism, accusing Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran dismissed the move as illegitimate, noting that the United States had already exited the deal and accusing the European trio of supporting unlawful sanctions instead of fulfilling their own obligations.

During a Saturday meeting chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian, the SNSC also discussed regional developments and what it described as Israeli provocations.

The SNSC stated that despite Iran’s Foreign Ministry cooperating with the IAEA and offering solutions to resolve the nuclear issue, the European countries’ actions have effectively halted the path of collaboration.

The statement added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to continue diplomatic efforts in line with SNSC decisions to protect national interests.

Iran’s foreign policy, the SNSC emphasized, will now focus on fostering peace and stability in the region under current conditions.



