Iran’s President Warns Trump’s Policies Could Ignite West Asia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that U.S. policies under President Donald Trump are steering West Asia toward a major geopolitical upheaval. He emphasized that Iran would respond with full force to any renewed military aggression.

In an interview with NBC News, Pezeshkian criticized Trump’s claim of pursuing peace, stating that the administration’s actions are instead igniting tensions across the region.

He pointed to the continuation and escalation of U.S. military interventions in countries like Iran and Yemen under both Trump’s previous and current terms.

Pezeshkian also condemned Washington’s extensive military and intelligence support for Israel, noting that the billions of dollars in aid have emboldened Tel Aviv’s aggressive campaigns in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, and most recently Qatar.

Referring to Iran’s response to the June attacks by Israel and the U.S., Pezeshkian affirmed that Iran would retaliate with maximum strength against any aggressor.

Although Iran does not seek war and has not initiated one, Pezeshkian stressed that the country is not afraid of conflict.

He added that Iran is continuously enhancing its defense capabilities to deter any potential attacks.

During the 12-day war from June 13 to 25, Iran launched a series of retaliatory strikes using ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones, targeting Israeli strategic sites and the U.S. airbase in Qatar.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s resolve, saying, “We are not afraid of death and martyrdom.”

He also dismissed U.S. claims about Iran’s nuclear program based on satellite imagery, calling for direct inspections instead of speculative accusations.

The president’s comments came before the U.S. and its allies blocked a delay in the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran.

Tehran has recently reached an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency to resume cooperation, which had been disrupted due to the Israeli and American attacks that hindered inspections.

/129