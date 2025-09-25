Iran seeks a region where power is pursued through peace: President Pezeshkian

Addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Pezeshkian described the military attacks by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran as a major betrayal of diplomacy and peace. He also condemned the genocide in Gaza and the concept of so-called "Greater Israel."

During this address, President Pezeshkian outlined the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating that Western states acted to destroy the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that they regarded as their greatest achievement in multilateral diplomacy. He reiterated that Iran has never sought to build a nuclear bomb and will not do so.

Full text of the president's speech:

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Mr. Secretary-General;

Madam President;

Honorable Representatives;

Ladies and Gentlemen;

This year's slogan, "Eighty Years and More for Peace, Development, and Human Rights," is indeed a call for solidarity and a shared vision for a brighter future. Our religious beliefs and the invitation of all prophets are based on the equality of rights for all human beings. What makes a person more worthy is piety, which means honesty, wisdom, purity, and altruism.

The foundation of all divine religions and human conscience is the golden rule: "Do not do to others what you do not want done to yourself."

• Jesus Christ said: Treat others as you wish to be treated.

• The Prophet of Islam said: None of you truly believes unless he wishes for others what he wishes for himself.

• Hillel summarized the Torah by saying: What is hateful to you, do not do to others.

• In Eastern traditions, this central teaching is upheld.

• And secular ethical schools have also reached the same conclusion based on rationality and conscience.

Your Excellencies;

Is our world like this? Let us look at the past two years:

In the past two years, the world has witnessed:

The genocide in Gaza,

The destruction of homes and repeated violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity in Lebanon,

The destruction of Syria's infrastructure,

The attacks on the people of Yemen,

The forced starvation of frail children in their mothers' arms,

The brazen assaults on the sovereignty of nations, the violation of the territorial integrity of states, and the blatant targeting of leaders of nations,

All of this with the full support of the most heavily armed government in the world, under the pretext of self-defense!

Would you accept this for yourselves?

Who disrupts stability in the region and the world?

Who poses a threat to international peace and security?

The airstrikes by the Zionist regime and the United States on the cities, homes, and infrastructure of Iran—at a time when we were making strides in diplomatic negotiations—constituted a major betrayal of diplomacy and undermined efforts to establish stability and peace. This brazen aggression, in addition to martyring several commanders, citizens, children, women, scientists, and intellectuals of the country, dealt a heavy blow to international trust and the prospect of peace in the region.

What you can see from this murder and crime is the slaughter of children, women, and men—a record of the massacre that Israel has inflicted upon all people, men, women, and children in our country. In the name of peace and security, they have created unrest in the country, leading to the deaths of 35,000 innocent people in Gaza, destroying their homes, hospitals, clinics, and schools, and blocking access to water, food, bread, and medicine.

If we do not stand against these dangerous violations, these precedents will engulf the world:

• Attacks on nuclear facilities under international safeguards,

• Open attempts to assassinate leaders and officials of UN member states,

• Systematic targeting of journalists and media personnel,

• And killing individuals who are labeled as "military targets" solely due to their knowledge and expertise.

Would you accept this for yourselves?

Those who have committed these crimes must know that Iran, the oldest continuous civilization in the world, has always stood firm against the tempests of history. This nation, with a great spirit and an enduring will, has repeatedly proven that it does not bow to invaders, and today, relying on the power of faith and national unity, we stand tall against aggressors.

During the 12-day defense, the patriotic and brave people of Iran exposed the delusions of the aggressors. The enemies of Iran inadvertently strengthened the sacred national unity. Despite the most severe, prolonged, and heavy economic sanctions, psychological warfare, and ongoing efforts to create division, the Iranian people unified in support of their brave armed forces as soon as the first bullet was fired on their soil, and they continue to honor the blood of their martyrs.

I would like to sincerely thank all personalities, nations, governments, and international and regional organizations that stood in solidarity with Iran during this war on behalf of the Iranian people.

Ladies and gentlemen;

Today, after nearly two years of genocide, enforced starvation, and the continuation of apartheid within the occupied territories and aggression against neighbors, the absurd and delusional plan of "Greater Israel" is brazenly announced by the highest levels of this regime.

This plan encompasses many territories in the region. This map reflects the true goals and intentions of the Zionist regime, recently confirmed by its prime minister. No one in the world is safe from the aggressive intentions of this regime.

It is clear that the Zionist regime and its supporters are no longer satisfied with mere political normalization; they impose their presence through naked force, labeling it "peace through power." However, this is neither peace nor power; it is aggression based on bullying and tyranny.

But we want a strong Iran alongside strong neighbors in a strong region with a bright future.

We defend a shared and hopeful vision against the grand project that imposes genocide, destruction, and instability on the region:

A vision that guarantees collective security through real mechanisms of defensive cooperation and joint responses to threats,

A vision that upholds human dignity and cultural diversity as fundamental values,

A vision that realizes collective development through joint investments in infrastructure and modern knowledge,

A vision that views energy security and fair exploitation of vital resources as pillars of economic stability,

A vision that protects the environment for future generations,

A vision that treats national sovereignty and territorial integrity as non-negotiable principles,

A vision that seeks not peace based on force, but "power through peace."

In this strong region, there is no place for killing and bloodshed. For years, my country has been one of the staunchest supporters of creating a region free of weapons of mass destruction. Yet, those who possess the largest nuclear arsenals and continually make their weapons more lethal and destructive in blatant violation of the NPT have subjected our people to pressure with unfounded accusations for years.

Last week, three European countries, after failing to subdue the proud people of Iran with a decade of betrayal and support for military aggression, attempted, at the behest of the United States, to reinstate the revoked UN Security Council resolutions against Iran through pressure, bullying, imposition, and blatant abuse.

In this process:

They set aside goodwill,

They circumvented legal obligations,

They portrayed Iran's lawful compensatory actions in response to the US withdrawal from the JCPOA and Europe's absolute failure as "gross violations,"

They falsely presented themselves as "reputable parties" to the agreement,

They labeled Iran's sincere efforts as "insufficient."

All this was aimed at destroying the very JCPOA that they themselves regarded as their greatest achievement in multilateral diplomacy. This illegal action, which faced opposition from some members of the Security Council, lacks international legitimacy and will not gain the support of the global community.

Once again, I declare in this assembly that Iran has never sought to build nuclear weapons and will not do so. We are not seeking nuclear weapons, and this is a matter of belief and a fatwa from our leader; therefore, we have never pursued such weapons of mass destruction and will not do so. In a situation where Israel disrupts peace in the region, Iran should be sanctioned. We have a saying that goes, "A blacksmith in Balkh committed a sin, and they hanged a coppersmith in Shushtar." One party disrupts the region while others are being sanctioned.

Ladies and gentlemen;

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes peace and stability. We believe that the future of the region and the world should be based on cooperation, trust, and mutual development. In this framework:

• Iran supports the peace process between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia,

• Iran hopes that efforts to end the war in Ukraine will lead to a fair and sustainable agreement between Russia and Ukraine,

• Iran welcomes the defense pact between the two brotherly Muslim countries, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, as a beginning for a comprehensive regional security system with the cooperation of Muslim countries in West Asia in political, security, and defense matters,

• Finally, we condemn the criminal aggression of the Israeli regime against Qatar, which led to the martyrdom of several Palestinian and Qatari nationals, and we express our support and solidarity with the government and people of Qatar.

Ladies and gentlemen;

Real security is achieved not through force, but through trust-building, mutual respect, and regional convergence and multilateralism based on international law. On this basis, I invite everyone to:

• Practice "listening" to one another instead of raising voices,

• Reconsider the ideological foundations of polarization and political violence that today not only afflict the international community but also lead to tension and chaos within societies,

• As a common ground for all beliefs and cultures, refrain from imposing on others what we do not wish for ourselves,

• Restore and rebuild the credibility of international institutions and mechanisms,

• Commit to establishing a regional security and cooperation system in West Asia.

Ladies and gentlemen;

We Iranians extend our power in the world;

not through the production and use of nuclear weapons and the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of people in the twentieth century or the genocide and imposition of starvation on the children of Gaza in the twenty-first century,

nor even in the historical empires of Iran,

but through a culture of empathy and the message of solidarity from world-renowned figures like Molavi and Hafez, and the verses of Saadi from 800 years ago:

"Human beings are members of a whole

In creation of one essence and soul

If one member is afflicted with pain

Other members uneasy will remain

If you have no sympathy for human pain

The name of human you cannot retain."

Criminals who bully by killing children do not deserve the name of humanity and will certainly not be reliable partners. Iran, relying on its ancient tradition of altruism, is a lasting partner and a reliable companion for all peace-seeking countries; a friendship and partnership that is not based on transient interests, but on dignity, trust, and a shared future.

We, the proud and powerful people of Iran, have stood firm against lawless rebels, injustices, discrimination, and double standards, and we will continue to do so proudly. Today, with an opportunity-oriented perspective, we have transformed this historic achievement of the Iranian people into a platform for a hopeful leap into the future.

Let us turn threats into opportunities together.

Thank you.