Pres. Pezeshkian calls for enhanced unity among Muslim nations for greater security, prosperity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the critical need for unity and cooperation among Islamic nations to foster security and prosperity for their peoples.

Speaking with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, President Pezeshkian highlighted that the principles of Islamic teachings advocate for brotherhood among Muslims, urging that any differences should be resolved through dialogue and mutual respect.

Pezeshkian stated that Muslim nations have a duty to strengthen unity within the Islamic community by expanding communications and collaborations across economic, political, scientific, technical, and specialized fields. This will not only enhance mutual growth but also ensure security, welfare, and peace for all Muslim nations, he mentioned.

The president also addressed the challenges posed by divisions within the Islamic world, identifying them as a primary objective of adversaries seeking to undermine Islamic unity.

He also criticized the false narratives by the US, the Israeli regime, and some Western allies regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program, reiterating that the Islamic Republic has never sought to develop nuclear weapons. He emphasized that the peaceful nuclear program is intended for medical, industrial, agricultural, and essential needs. Despite Iran's goodwill in addressing these issues with international organizations, the Israeli regime and its supporters are not interested in resolving the matter and instead seek to create chaos in the region, he added.

President Pezeshkian also condemned recent actions by the Israeli regime, particularly its attacks on several Islamic countries, which have inadvertently fostered greater solidarity among nations in the region. Even those countries that previously stood alongside this regime are now expressing disgust at its atrocities, he remarked.

The president asserted that the survival of the Israeli regime hinges on perpetuating conflict and chaos in the region, calling on Islamic countries to unite in preventing such aggression and to support the oppressed people of Gaza.

In response, Sheikh Sabah expressed his appreciation for Iran’s principled approach towards fostering relationships with neighboring Islamic nations. He noted that despite the Islamic Republic's efforts for cooperation and stability, the Israeli regime has escalated tensions, causing concern across the region during its aggression against Iran. This regime shows no boundaries in its aggressive actions, he stated.

The crown prince reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to enhancing relations with Iran through dialogue and collaboration, expressing confidence in Iran's capability to address nuclear issues and mitigate regional tensions. He also acknowledged the invitation extended by President Pezeshkian for the Emir of Kuwait to visit Tehran, stating that preparations for this trip are underway, with hopes for high-level discussions soon.

........................

End/ 257