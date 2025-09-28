Pezeshkian Rejects US Uranium Demand, Prefers Sanctions

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that Iran would rather face renewed sanctions than accept a US demand to surrender its entire stockpile of enriched uranium, calling the proposal “unacceptable.”

Speaking to reporters before departing New York for Tehran, Pezeshkian outlined Iran’s diplomatic engagements during the UN General Assembly, which included meetings with leaders from France, Finland, Switzerland, Norway, Iraq, Bolivia, and the European Council.

He noted that while Iran had reached an agreement with European parties, a major disagreement remained with the United States.

“We reached an agreement with the European parties, but the American position is different. It’s natural that we couldn’t agree on the snapback mechanism because their demand is unacceptable,” Pezeshkian stated.

On Friday, the US and its allies—including the European troika—vetoed a draft resolution from Russia and China that aimed to postpone the reactivation of sanctions following the JCPOA’s termination.

Pezeshkian explained that the US wants Iran to hand over all enriched uranium in exchange for just three months of relief, a proposal he firmly rejected.

He stressed that Iran would choose the snapback over complying with such an “irrational demand,” asserting that “we will solve all our problems regardless.”

The president assured that Iran has prepared for this scenario, citing strategic partnerships with neighboring countries, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, along with the resilience of the Iranian people.

He warned that weakness invites aggression, and emphasized the need for Iran to strengthen itself across all domains—from national unity to scientific and cultural development.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear energy, contrasting it with others who “seek to spread fear in the world.” /129