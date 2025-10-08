Pezeshkian Reiterates Peaceful Nuclear Policy in Meeting with Swiss Envoy

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a meeting with the newly appointed Swiss envoy to Tehran, President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed that Iran consistently pursues stability, peace, and regional security, and based on its core policies, has never sought nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday evening, President Pezeshkian officially received the credentials of Olivier Bangerter, the new Swiss Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran. During the ceremony, he emphasized Iran’s enduring commitment to peace and security in the West Asia region.

Highlighting the importance of expanding bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation, Pezeshkian acknowledged Switzerland’s historic role as a communication channel between Tehran and Washington since the Islamic Revolution. He urged Ambassador Bangerter to convey to American officials that Iran’s nuclear policy is rooted in peaceful principles.

The president praised Switzerland’s constructive, neutral, and balanced stance among European nations, especially in international conflicts. He expressed appreciation for Swiss collaboration in the pharmaceutical and food sectors, particularly amid unjust sanctions and misguided policies from the United States and certain European countries.

President Pezeshkian also condemned the Israeli regime’s actions against the people of Gaza, describing them as inhumane and illegal, and as the main source of instability in the region.

In response, Ambassador Bangerter expressed his enthusiasm for beginning his diplomatic mission in Iran. He outlined his priorities, which include strengthening bilateral relations and maintaining Switzerland’s role as a trusted communication bridge between Tehran and Washington.

The ambassador further pledged to reflect the rich culture, history, and hospitality of the Iranian people throughout his tenure.

