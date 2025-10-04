Iran executes six terrorists linked to Israeli regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran executed six members of a separatist terrorist group linked to the Israeli regime on Saturday, according to local reports.

According to Mehr, the executions took place in Khuzestan Province early Saturday morning. Authorities said the individuals had confessed to carrying out several violent attacks, including the assassination of four security personnel and a bombing in the city of Khorramshahr.

Further details regarding the case have not yet been released.

The development comes as Iran’s Guardian Council recently approved two key pieces of legislation — one intensifying punishments for espionage and another regulating non-military drone use.

Guardian Council spokesperson Hadi Tahan Nazif announced last week that both bills, after revisions to address constitutional and Sharia-related concerns, had been cleared by the Council and now hold the force of law.

The espionage law enforces harsher penalties for those involved in spying or collaborating with the Zionist regime and other hostile governments against Iran’s national security. The second law establishes a legal framework for civilian drone operations, including safety regulations, licensing requirements, and oversight measures.

Tahan Nazif confirmed that both laws, passed by Parliament during the recent 12-day Israeli-imposed war, will be forwarded to President Masoud Pezeshkian for formal implementation.

