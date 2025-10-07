Iraqi Analyst Warns of Mossad Activity in Kurdistan Region

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iraqi security expert has issued a warning about the presence of Mossad operatives in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, stating that their activities pose a serious threat to Iraq’s national security.

In an interview with the Arabic-language al-Maalomah news outlet on Monday, Sabah al-Akili emphasized that Mossad and U.S. military installations in the Kurdish region are designed to destabilize Iraq, accusing certain factions of encouraging Washington and its allies to ignite internal crises.

Akili noted that Mossad has established specialized intelligence and operations centers within the Kurdistan region, asserting that the goals behind this presence are widely understood.

As a member of the Rights Movement political bloc, Akili further pointed out that several opposition groups operating in Kurdistan obstruct Baghdad’s decisions and hinder national political unity.

He accused these groups of deliberately inciting internal divisions to advance U.S. and Israeli interests across Iraq.

Akili added that some Kurdish factions are attempting to drag Iraq into turmoil by influencing American politicians to issue hostile statements, thereby benefiting the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the U.S., and the Israeli regime.

To date, Israel remains the only state openly supporting Kurdish independence from Iraq, driven by strategic geopolitical motives.

Israel seeks to maintain a steady flow of oil from Kurdistan, but its deeper aim is to establish a pro-Israeli foothold within the Arab region.

Currently, Israel imports 77% of its oil from Iraq’s Kurdish region—a vital supply given its limited access to the Persian Gulf’s vast energy resources.

Moreover, Israel views a future Kurdish state as a potential base for military and intelligence operations, offering strategic leverage against both Iran and Iraq.

This vision aligns with the 1982 Oded Yinon plan, which advocated for the fragmentation of the Arab world along ethnic and sectarian lines to strengthen Israel’s dominance in the region.

