Iran, Iraq vow stronger coordination on border, pilgrimage security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Falih al-Fayyadh, met on Sunday with Iran’s Police Commander Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan to discuss expanding security and law enforcement cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

According to IRNA, the talks focused on border security, intelligence sharing, and coordinated efforts to safeguard the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Radan expressed gratitude to the Iraqi Resistance forces for their role in maintaining security during this year’s pilgrimage.

“The Iranian Police and Iraq’s security forces, including the Popular Mobilization Forces, had excellent coordination in organizing the Arbaeen ceremonies this year,” he said.

Fayyadh, in turn, emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral collaboration in law enforcement and border management. He also congratulated Radan on Iran’s Police Week, highlighting that “Iran, as a friendly and brotherly country, has always stood by the Iraqi people.”

