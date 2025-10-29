PMF dismantles ISIL terror cell in Iraq’s Anbar province

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have identified and dismantled a terrorist cell affiliated with the ISIL group in the western province of Anbar, security sources confirmed on Tuesday.

According to a local security source, PMF units located and neutralized the cell, which consisted of remnants of the ISIL terrorist organization. The operation was conducted based on accurate intelligence tracking the group’s activities in the area.

According to Mehr, the cell was reportedly planning terrorist attacks aimed at destabilizing Iraq’s security and spreading fear among civilians.

The source noted that PMF forces continue to carry out counterterrorism operations nationwide to eliminate remaining ISIL elements and strengthen long-term stability across the country.

Iraq declared victory over ISIL in 2017 after three years of fierce fighting; however, scattered remnants of the group remain active in parts of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Saladin, Anbar, and Baghdad provinces, launching sporadic attacks against security forces and civilians.

