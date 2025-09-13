Report: Iraq’s Election Atmosphere Overshadowed by Massive Candidate Disqualifications

AhlulBayt News Agency: With just two months left to Iraq's parliamentary elections, sensitivities over the candidate vetting process has intensified. The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), the primary decision-making body, is rigorously reviewing candidate eligibility to ensure the process is both lawful and transparent.

But the vetting process this time like in the past times is surrounded by political controversy, with reports suggesting that a large number of candidates have been disqualified for a variety of reasons.

The commission stated that the individuals were barred due to issues related to accountability, the judiciary, or criminal and corruption charges.

The electoral commission had previously announced that political parties and coalitions have a three-day window to replace any disqualified candidates. No substitutions will be accepted after the September 4 deadline.

Among those barred from running are several prominent figures and former officials, including Nujaif al-Jobouri, the governor of Nineveh; Ahmed al-Jabouri, the governor of Salah al-Din; and Jawad al-Bolani, a former interior minister and current member of parliament.

The commission confirmed that the final lists of candidates will be certified in early October. According to the commission's timeline, the official campaign period will begin on October 9 and continue until the day before voting begins, after which a mandatory campaign silence will be enforced. The parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 11.

It is noteworthy that the Council of Representatives, are parliament, is Iraq's sole legislative body. Its members are elected by popular vote for four-year terms.

The election is administered by the IHEC, which is responsible for organizing, monitoring, and announcing the results. The parliament holds 329 seats, with nine reserved for religious and ethnic minorities. A quota system mandates that at least one-quarter of all seats be allocated to women.

Iraq employs a multi-seat constituency electoral system. Each province is divided into several electoral districts where candidates run either individually or under a coalition. Voters cast their ballots directly for candidates rather than for closed party lists, a system that has intensified local-level competition.

Vetting mechanism

The heated debate in the parliamentary elections is on the process of surveying the eligibility of the candidates by the IHEC in association with the security and judiciary institutions.

These institutions include the judiciary, the Integrity Commission, the Accountability and Justice Commission, the ministries of interior and defense, the National Intelligence Service, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and the Ministry of Peshmerga of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Their findings are forwarded to the board of the IHEC which makes the final ruling on candidate exclusions. These decisions can be appealed within a three-day window. A dedicated IHEC legal committee is then mandated to issue a final, binding verdict within approximately ten days. Following this review, the committee submits its results to the electoral commission for public announcement, confirming the official lists of approved and disqualified candidates.

The legal committee's mechanism is designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and adherence to legal standards, playing a key role in safeguarding the election's legitimacy. This process also allows domestic and international observers to assess the commission's performance and its compliance with electoral standards.

Grounds for disqualification include allegations of corruption, ethical violations, or ties to the Ba'ath Party, which ruled the country unilaterally under Saddam Hussein before the US invasion of the country in 2003. In many instances, even open investigations or unproven allegations have been deemed sufficient for exclusion.

The current number of disqualifications has surpassed the record set in the 2010 election, where nearly 499 candidates were barred over alleged Ba'athist links, and the vast majority of appeals were rejected.

Legally speaking, the commission's rulings are based on clear legal foundations derived from electoral laws and regulations. These include the amended Election Law No. 12 of 2018 (as revised by Law No. 4 of 2023), the electoral complaints and appeals system, and codes of conduct and candidate registration guidelines issued this year.

The disqualifications are primarily based on Article 7 of the Election Law, which sets candidacy requirements. These include "good conduct and reputation" and the "absence of criminal convictions for serious crimes, offenses related to moral turpitude, or corruption cases"—a condition that stands even if a candidate has subsequently received a pardon.

The Iraqi Election Law bans candidates any person that violates the conditions for eligibility or commits electoral crimes like inciting sectarianism, attacking state institutions, defaming the judiciary or rival candidates, or engaging in acts punishable under Iraq's Penal Code No. 111 of 1969.

The commission also holds the power to provoke the eligibility of candidates according to the provided evidence and can refer the violations to its legal department for prosecution. So, the pre-election screening is a big test girthr candidates and successful are those who abide by the law and be clear of violations.

Opposition push to boycott vote

As ever, this time, too, some political factions are not happy with the disqualifications, with them trying to question the legitimacy of the upcoming election by instrumentalizing these rulings. They argue that Shia factions are pressing the commission to screen out some candidates.

These opposition parties and political groups have raised serious concerns about the electoral process, with some even threatening to boycott the upcoming elections.

Omar Abduljabbar, who leads the Al-Faw-Zakho opposition bloc, has called for a meeting of civil and opposition parties to discuss a potential election boycott. He accused the electoral commission of applying double standards, alleging that candidates from ruling parties often have their disqualifications overturned, while those from civil society or opposition groups remain barred—a move he claims is politically motivated.

Political analyst Abbas al-Jubouri described the exclusions in this election cycle as "astonishing and unusual." In an interview with Shafaq News, he called the justification of "de-Ba'athification" illogical, "especially given that some of the excluded figures played key roles in Iraq's fight against ISIS." He asserted, "many of those excluded have been targeted for political reasons. This is a purge conducted by the electoral commission."

Reports indicate that the disqualifications have also significantly affected factions within the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework (SCF), with over 170 of its candidates reportedly barred from running.

Reacting to the allegations of its decisions being politically-driven, IHEC has denied that its decisions are influenced by politics or designed to target specific groups. Hassan Hadi Zaer, a member of the commission's media team, stated that candidates were excluded for failing to meet the requirements outlined in the amended 2018 Election Law No. 12, specifically Article 3/7.

However, some officials have defended the commission's actions, framing them as a strict enforcement of the rules. Former MP Razzaq al-Haidari praised the decisions as "wise and courageous," claiming they would enhance the election's integrity and bolster public trust in the next parliament.

He defended the commission's actions, arguing that such measures should have been applied in previous elections. He stressed, "the uniform application of the law is essential to guarantee fair elections and genuine representation."

Meanwhile, Salam Hussein, a member of the Fatah Alliance, warned of the dangers of using sectarian rhetoric in political discourse. He stressed that such language could open the door for foreign interference in the upcoming vote.

Iraqi parliamentary elections are a complex mix of local, sectarian, and party competitions. The intricate district structure, stringent eligibility laws, and the powerful roles of the electoral commission and federal court ensure that elections are not just a political event but also a legal and judicial battleground. Widespread disqualifications and limited appeal options have consistently fueled controversy over election results.

This round of parliamentary elections is particularly significant due to its susceptibility to both internal and regional developments, as it could potentially determine the country's future political direction. After years of security crises, political campaigns run on anti-corruption platforms, efforts to diminish the sectarian quota system in government, and widespread public discontent, the level of voter turnout and electoral transparency will be a key indicator of the public's trust in the political system.

Successful and disciplined arrangement of the elections can work like a boost to the government and parliamentary legitimacy and set a basis for structural reforms, fight against corruption, and improvement of political stability. In contrast, any crisis hitting the voting process can lead to political stalemate, heightened public discontent, and weakened international credibility of Iraq. So, these election not plonly present a test for electoral institutions, but also provide an opportunity to secure democracy and stability in a sensitive and strategic country of the region.



/129