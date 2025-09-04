  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Iraq’s National Security Advisor: No One Allowed to Discuss Disbanding Popular Mobilization Forces

4 September 2025 - 16:41
News ID: 1723502
Source: Abna24
Iraq’s National Security Advisor: No One Allowed to Discuss Disbanding Popular Mobilization Forces

Iraq’s National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, has firmly stated that neither the United States nor any other party will be permitted to talk about the disbandment of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) with Iraq.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking to the media, Al-Araji emphasized Baghdad’s sovereign stance on the issue, rejecting external interference in decisions related to the PMF (Hashd Al-Shaabi), a powerful paramilitary coalition integral to Iraq’s security landscape.

He further addressed recent requests to postpone legislation concerning the Hashd Al-Shaabi until after the upcoming parliamentary elections. When asked about the reasons behind this delay, Al-Araji declined to elaborate but hinted that the law might require additional consultations—both domestic and international—before a final vote.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd Al-Shaabi), composed mainly of Shia militias, have played a significant role in Iraq’s fight against ISIS, but their future remains a contentious topic in Iraqi politics and international relations.

Al-Araji’s comments underscore Iraq’s determination to maintain control over its internal security matters amid ongoing debates about the role and status of the PMF.

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha