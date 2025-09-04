Iraq’s National Security Advisor: No One Allowed to Discuss Disbanding Popular Mobilization Forces

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking to the media, Al-Araji emphasized Baghdad’s sovereign stance on the issue, rejecting external interference in decisions related to the PMF (Hashd Al-Shaabi), a powerful paramilitary coalition integral to Iraq’s security landscape.

He further addressed recent requests to postpone legislation concerning the Hashd Al-Shaabi until after the upcoming parliamentary elections. When asked about the reasons behind this delay, Al-Araji declined to elaborate but hinted that the law might require additional consultations—both domestic and international—before a final vote.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd Al-Shaabi), composed mainly of Shia militias, have played a significant role in Iraq’s fight against ISIS, but their future remains a contentious topic in Iraqi politics and international relations.

Al-Araji’s comments underscore Iraq’s determination to maintain control over its internal security matters amid ongoing debates about the role and status of the PMF.