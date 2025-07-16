Iran’s This Year’s Arbaeen Carries an Anti-Zionist Message: Iran’s Endowments, Charity Head

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The head of Iran’s Endowments and Charity Affairs Organization described Arbaeen as an unparalleled phenomenon in today’s world during a coordination meeting with Arbaeen committees and Mawkebs in Iraq.

Speaking at the consultative gathering of Arbaeen committees and Mawkebs in the regions of Samarra and Balad, Hojat al-Islam Sayed Mahdi Khamoushi emphasized the profound spiritual depth of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, stating, “Arbaeen holds deep meanings for us that have settled in our hearts and minds. We must strive to draw closer to this truth.”

He underscored the need to showcase the vast movement of pilgrims during Arbaeen to the world, calling it “the most extraordinary gathering of the contemporary era.” He noted that Imam Hussain (a.s.) paved the way, and it is incumbent upon us to respond with all our capacities.

Highlighting the security along pilgrimage routes in Iraq, he noted that the presence of Iranian pilgrims in Karbala, Kadhimiya, Samarra, and Najaf is a valuable opportunity, made possible in part by the efforts of the Hashd al-Shaabi. “Positive interaction with the Iraqi people, if it leads to economic growth for them, "will also strengthen grassroots ties.”

Emphasizing Islamic unity, he continued, “We extend a hand of brotherhood to our Sunni brethren, because our enemy is shared.” He stressed the spiritual importance of expanding pilgrimage in Samarra and Balad, urging greater attention to the geography of the holy sites. He described the Mawkebs operating in Samarra as “truly engaged in jihad” and called for further strengthening of this effort.

Referring to the current political and regional climate, he asserted, “This year’s Arbaeen carries a distinctly anti-Zionist and anti-American tone. We must clearly articulate the values of sacrifice, martyrdom, national unity, and the wise leadership of the Supreme Leader, and demonstrate how we have brought enemies, especially the Zionist regime, to their knees.”

