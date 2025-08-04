Resistance Against Arrogance is the Pride of Faithful Nations: Iranian Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayed Mahdi Khamoushi, head of the Endowments and Charity Affairs Organization, stressed the Quran’s role in guiding the Islamic community. “In recent years, we have spoken of the model of perfection and resistance. The word ‘resistance’ has been mentioned repeatedly in the Quran,” he said.

He added that the Quran has set the path, and submission to arrogance is unacceptable. “Today, resistance against them is a source of pride. The logical resistance of the dear Leader has become renowned worldwide,” Khamoushi noted.

Referring to recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza, he said, “Look at what the enemy has done to the people of Gaza; nearly three million have been displaced. When they attacked our country, we responded, and if they repeat their mistake, our response will be even stronger.”

Highlighting divine promises, Khamoushi stated, “God will not hand over the world to the impure. He will strengthen the front of truth and strike at falsehood. God is true to His promises, and if faith penetrates hearts, there will be no fear. Monotheistic faith means believing that God will never abandon us.”

Regarding the mission of the Endowments Organization to promote the Quranic lifestyle, Khamoushi said, “Our main task is to raise the banner of the Quran so that by promoting the right way of life, a Quranic society will be formed. If Islamic countries follow the Quran’s path, they can force the enemy to retreat.”

**************

End/ 345