Sri Lankan Scholar: Islamic Revolution Brought the Light of Imam Hussain’s (a.s.) Love to Sri Lanka

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Laffer Madani, a member of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly’s General Assembly from Sri Lanka, stated that the Islamic Revolution of Iran played a key role in introducing Shiism to his country.

Speaking during the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Karbala, he noted that while individual Shiites existed in Sri Lanka before, a united Shiite community was formed only after the Revolution. He credited Imam Khomeini (r.a.), the martyrs, and the Iranian nation for guiding hearts toward the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

Sheikh Madani highlighted the growth of second and third-generation Shiites in Sri Lanka, despite political and security challenges.

He described Arbaeen as a renewal of allegiance to Imam Hussain (a.s.) and a manifestation of Islamic civilization based on truth and justice, which will flourish globally after the Reappearance of Imam Mahdi (a.s.).

Praising the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, he said even in predominantly Buddhist Sri Lanka, he is recognized as a great leader.

Stressing the importance of jihad of clarification, he urged using the media to prepare the world for the Reappearance.

Concluding, he expressed gratitude for knowing Imam Hussain (a.s.) and prayed that this blessing continues for future generations in Sri Lanka.

**************

End/ 345