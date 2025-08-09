Arbaeen, Symbol of Unity Among Shiites: Ayatollah Akhtari

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Mohammad Hasan Akhtari, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and CEO of the Ashura International Foundation, spoke about the unique significance of this year’s Arbaeen for Iranians in an interview.

He explained that due to the martyrdom of Iranian commanders, scholars, and civilians who were tragically killed, this year’s gathering carries a powerful atmosphere of sacrifice and heroism across Iran and Iraq, especially along the Arbaeen route.

Ayatollah Akhtari emphasized Iran’s great victory in the 12-day imposed war and the courage shown by the Iranian people under the leadership of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei (May God protect him). This steadfastness has earned Iran a special position among Muslims and non-Muslims worldwide. In Iraq, this respect is clearly reflected as locals warmly welcome Iranian pilgrims, praising their strength and bravery.

He added that the Iranian flag has gained special status in Iraq during Arbaeen.

Ayatollah Akhtari said Arbaeen has become a symbol of unity among followers of AhlulBayt (a.s.) worldwide, including many non-Shiite Muslims from countries such as Bangladesh, India, and African nations, as well as some non-Muslims like Christians and Buddhists.

