Ayatollah Ramazani Calls Israel an Absolute Evil and Enemy of Humanity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On July 24, 2025, Hojat al‑Islam Besharat Hossein Zahedi, director of the office of Allameh Sayed Sajed Ali Naqvi, the Supreme Leader’s representative in Pakistan, visited the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Qom and met with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Assembly’s Secretary‑General.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Ramazani denounced Israel as an “absolute evil” and a cancerous threat to global humanity. He cited the late Imam Musa Sadr, stating that Israel is “worse than Satan,” and affirmed that global aversion to Israel is intensifying as it becomes a matter of worldwide consciousness.

Ramazani also praised Iran’s decisive victory in the “12‑day war,” declaring that enemies underestimated the Iranian nation’s historical resilience. He asserted that Iran, with its 4,000‑year heritage, will never submit to adversaries.

He positioned Israel as a military outpost for Western hegemony in the region and emphasized that Israel’s survival depends on external support, especially from the United States.

He concluded by emphasizing that Iranians persist in maintaining their sovereignty, dignity, and unity, and pledged that the Iranian nation will never surrender to any enemy.

