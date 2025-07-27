The 2nd “We Are Children of Imam Hussain (a.s.)” Media Event Launches

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On July 27, 2025, AhlulBayt (a.s.) News Agency - ABNA - unveiled the official logo and poster for the second annual “We Are Children of Imam Hussain (a.s.)” media event in a ceremony held at ABNA’s Qom conference hall.

Renowned graphic artist Masoud Nejabati designed the imagery, and the launch was attended by cultural and media professionals from across the country

Nejabati praised the timing of the initiative, noting the lack of media-driven festivals dedicated to Arbaeen and the need for a coordinated platform to showcase related artistic work.

He recounted how his first exposure to Arbaeen came through a media‑art caravan, inspiring him to create works that blend journalistic narrative with visual expression.

Hassan Sadraei Aref, ABNA’s director, highlighted the News Agency’s multilingual reach and its enriched focus on cultural reporting and religious‑lifestyle content.

He stated that the first event received nearly 800 submissions from seven countries and expressed hopes for broader international participation this year.

The festival is now formally launched and is accepting submissions in fourteen languages, including categories such as professional and cellphone photography, documentary video, vlog, and AI‑generated works.

The call emphasizes art as a medium for conveying AhlulBayt‑inspired values and fostering global understanding.

