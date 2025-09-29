ABWA Secretary General Offers Condolences on the Demise of Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Wife

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, extended condolences to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani following the demise of his esteemed wife.

In his message, Ayatollah Ramazani wrote:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

“Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him do we indeed return” (Holy Quran 2:156)

Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani, the revered Source of Emulation of the World Shiites,

The news of the demise of your honorable spouse, a devout, pious, virtuous, and noble lady, daughter of the late Ayatollah Sayed Mirza Hassan and granddaughter of the late Ayatollah Mojadded Shirazi, has brought sorrow to all Shiites and admirers of the noble institution of Shiite Marjaiyah.

This noble lady, who lived her life in the blessed household of the Marjaiyah, endured the hardships and tyranny of the Ba’athist regime, as well as the difficult years after its fall, when the Iraqi people were deprived of peace and security due to foreign interventions and the threats of extremist forces. Throughout those years, she witnessed the struggles, sacrifices, and guiding role of the great Marja’, his calls to jihad, his efforts for reform, his warnings and advice, and even his silent resistance and seclusion, while herself bearing the trials and tribulations alongside him.

The fruits of her endurance and devotion are evident in her noble children, including Ayatollahs Sayed Mohammad Reza and Sayed Mohammad Baqer, as well as her daughters, who have contributed to religious households such as the Kashmiri and Shahrestani families, continuing the path of service and education.

Undoubtedly, she was a model of devotion, an embodiment of prophetic, Alawite, and Fatimite traditions. Blessed is she, and how excellent her final abode.

While offering my heartfelt condolences on the passing of your noble, kind, and devoted wife, I beseech Almighty God to grant her divine mercy, forgiveness, and a lofty status in Paradise alongside her noble grandmother Lady Fatemeh Zahra (a.s.), and to bestow upon Your Eminence, your esteemed children, and the bereaved family patience, great reward, long life, and well-being.”

May God bless the Muslims with the continuity of your existence and your valuable shade.

Reza Ramazani