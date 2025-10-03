Pursuing Legal, Criminal Accountability for 12-Day War Crimes, Unavoidable Necessity: ABWA’s Secretary General

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A delegation of officials from the “Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (a.s.) Corps” of IRGC in Qom and the Provincial Center of the Judiciary Lawyers met with Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, to discuss legal measures against the crimes of global arrogance committed against the Iranian nation.

The meeting focused on the urgent need for international legal action to restore the rights of victims and the families of martyrs from the recent 12-day war imposed by Israel on Iran.

Hojat al-Islam Ahmad Baharloo, head of the Qom Provincial Center of Judiciary Lawyers, stressed the importance of legal follow-up, stating, “One of the most critical issues that must be pursued is the 12-day war, which inflicted both material and moral damages on the country while taking away dear ones whose years of service had greatly benefited the nation.”

Colonel Gholamhossein Rafe’, deputy for legal affairs of the Qom IRGC, pointed to previous successes in filing a case against the U.S. government over the assassination of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani, and announced a serious determination to legally pursue the recent crimes.

He explained, “A new initiative by the People’s Legal Jihad Headquarters is the preparation of lawsuits by the public and by the families of martyrs against the U.S. government and the illegitimate Zionist regime. Separate complaints will be filed, one on behalf of the honorable families of martyrs and another on behalf of the general public for the psychological and emotional damages caused by the war.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, Ayatollah Reza Ramazani strongly endorsed the initiative, calling it an unavoidable necessity. “We must firmly pursue the realization and restoration of rights regarding all the tragedies imposed on us, whether during the first Sacred Defense or in this 12-day Sacred Defense. Both wars were imposed on us, and we stood steadfast against the aggressors,” he stated.



