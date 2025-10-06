  1. Home
Commemoration Ceremony for 1st Anniversary of Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah’s Martyrdom, Najaf

6 October 2025 - 17:23
AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A ceremony marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah was held in Najaf, Iraq, organized by Indian and Pakistani seminary students of the Najaf Seminary.

Hojat al-Islam Al-e Ayyub, the representative of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Iraq, delivered a speech at the event, highlighting various dimensions and characteristics of Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah’s life and personality.

It is noteworthy that on the occasion of the first anniversary of Martyr Nasrallah’s martyrdom, several ceremonies were held across different cities of Iraq to honor this great figure of the Resistance Front. Scholars, officials, seminary students, tribal elders, and people from various walks of life participated in these commemorations.

