ABWA Vice-Chair Denounces Israeli Attack on “Sumud” Flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Dorri-Najafabadi, Vice-Chairman of the Supreme Council of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly (ABWA) issued a forceful condemnation of the Israeli navy’s assault on the “Sumud” flotilla in a written statement.

Describing the raid as “a disgrace for human-rights defenders,” Ayatollah Dorri said the attack was not only a clear violation of humanitarian relief efforts but also illustrative of the continuing pattern of brutal and inhumane conduct toward the defenseless people of Gaza.

He called the plight of Gaza “a global issue” that requires the unity and solidarity of Muslims and all freedom-seekers, and urged Arab and Islamic states, particularly Gaza’s neighbors, whom he called on to play a leading role, to react immediately to the aggression.

“Now is the time to stand together and uphold human values and human rights,” he said, adding, “Shame on the Zionist regime and on human-rights defenders who remain silent in the face of these crimes.”

Ayatollah Dorri also praised the efforts of the Sumud flotilla and those who supported it, expressing gratitude to its members and to international activists who backed the humanitarian initiative.

He said their courage and sacrifice should serve as a model for freedom-loving people everywhere and thanked Western activists who aided relief efforts for the people of Gaza.

He prayed for the liberation of the people of Gaza from Zionist oppression and stressed that defending Gaza’s rights requires unity to prevent the aggressors’ schemes from succeeding. “With solidarity we must defend justice and truth, and we are certain this victory will come,” he said.

Concluding his statement, Ayatollah Dorri urged strengthening Muslim unity and continued support for the besieged people of Gaza, calling such solidarity both a guarantor of regional peace and security and a sign of the faithful determination of Muslims against oppression.

He closed with a rallying cry: “Shame on the Israeli regime! We will never bow to injustice, and we will rise until the people of Gaza are fully free.”

