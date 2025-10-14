Knowledge without faith is dangerous: Ayatollah Ramazani

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly emphasized the importance of beneficial knowledge, faith, and the role of universities in advancing the path toward the new Islamic civilization during the graduation ceremony of AhlulBayt (a.s.) International University students.

Ayatollah Reza Ramazani noted that learning in the human system is not limited to a specific period, as knowledge is boundless, and no matter how much one strives, one can only grasp a small portion of it.

He described ignorance as a phenomenon rejected by both intellect and innate human nature, adding that one of God’s attributes is knowledge, which He has bestowed upon humankind. “Though our share of knowledge is small,” he said, “this very share enables the management of society.”

“Muslim countries should not merely consume knowledge,” Ramazani stated. “They must become producers of knowledge. Muslims have historically been the centers of science and shared their knowledge with others, while Westerners do not share theirs with Muslims. Ignorance leads to decline, and knowledge leads to growth in all dimensions of society. Islamic countries should be among the top ten scientific nations in the world.”

Emphasizing the role of science in national independence, he said, “Nuclear, nano, drone, and other scientific fields help nations move beyond dependency, imitation, and scientific consumerism. Beneficial knowledge is that which cultivates a faithful and freedom-loving human being. Knowledge must never be separated from faith because knowledge without faith is dangerous. The link between knowledge and faith leads to societal progress. The difference between a religious and a secular society lies here: in a secular society, knowledge is not the ultimate goal, while in a religious one, knowledge serves the community alongside faith. If knowledge exists without faith, the result will be catastrophes such as the crimes in Gaza, the oppression of Native Americans, and the enslavement of Africans.”

He added, “When knowledge is separated from faith, it endangers both the state and society. Muslim nations must strengthen and expand the bond between knowledge and faith. Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran is the herald of this blessed connection. Universities must train responsible individuals because when the weapon of knowledge falls into irresponsible hands, it becomes a threat to humanity. In the oppressive global order, weak nations are humiliated, threatened, and forced into submission. Muslim countries must preserve their dignity, and this requires nurturing faithful, freedom-seeking, and justice-loving individuals.”

In conclusion, Ayatollah Ramazani addressed global inequalities, saying, “Today, humanity suffers from injustice and discrimination. Why is the world’s wealth not distributed fairly? Why do ten percent of the population possess ninety percent of the wealth? Why should children die from malnutrition? If knowledge leads to such outcomes, it is a disgrace, not a virtue. Knowledge must serve the development, peace, and comfort of humanity. Religion promotes peace and comfort, which can only be truly achieved in a monotheistic system, when man connects with the Almighty.”

**************

End/ 345