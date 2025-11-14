Call for Honest Dialogue in Confronting Western Media Distortion

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Mohammad-Reza Mortazavi, the Cultural Counselor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon, and Hojat al-Islam Mohsen Nekouei, the representative of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Lebanon, met with Sheikh Hassan Sharifeh, a prominent Shiite scholar of the country.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the importance of genuine and transparent dialogue, particularly at a time when extensive Western campaigns seek to distort and invert realities, portraying the Zionist executioner as a victim while depicting the Palestinian people and the Lebanese resistance as aggressors.

Participants noted that these misleading narratives are deliberately and systematically promoted by the United States within a broader media and cultural project aimed at erasing the essence of the Palestinian issue and tarnishing the image of those who stand against aggression and defend dignity and rightful resistance.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was affirmed that “we shall continue to swim in the sea of dialogue until we reach the shore of understanding and cohesion, for honest speech and courageous positions mark the beginning of justice and victory.”

