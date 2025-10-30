ABWA Representative in Lebanon Meets Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Mohsen Nakhai, Director of the Representative Office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Lebanon, visited the office of the prominent Lebanese cleric Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan and discussed intellectual and cultural issues related to Lebanon.

The meeting, held on the auspicious occasion of Lady Zaynab’s (a.s.) birth anniversary, included a presentation by Nakhai on the ongoing programs and activities of the Assembly in Lebanon.

Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, known in Lebanon as the “Ja’fari Mufti,” underlined the necessity for the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly to maintain extensive and regular contact with religious leaders of different faiths and denominations, noting that, given the post-war circumstances, outreach and engagement with religious figures would be a blessed endeavor.

It is noteworthy that Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Hassan Sharifeh, Imam of Al-Safa Mosque in Beirut, accompanied Nakhai during the visit.

**************

End/ 345

