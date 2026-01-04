Sheikh Naim Qassem voices pride in Hezbollah relation with Iran: Israeli withdrawal is Lebanon’s priority

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem marked the anniversary of the martyrdom of leaders Iran”s General Qassem Suleimani and Iraq’s PMF deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, saying that Suleimani was a model of the authentic Islamic humanitarian project working for humanity’s cause.

Sheikh Qassem added that Suleimani’s goal was to support resistance movements and thwart US plots. He noted Iran’s Islamic Republic leads in backing resistance and supporting justice and humanitarian causes.

“Martyr Suleimani was a thoughtful and professional military leader who had close ties with Master of Umma Martyrs Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.”

Sheikh Qassem praised the Palestinian people’s sacrifices in facing aggression, stressing they never surrendered.

Sheikh Qassem noted Lebanon is a model of sacrifice, dignity, and liberation with its resistance, people, and army. He also saluted the Yemeni and Iraqi peoples for supporting justice and facing aggression, saying Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was targeted for defeating ISIL in Iraq.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that killing martyrs won’t stop their movement, adding “It’ll only make it stronger.”

Hezbollah’s Sheikh Qassem said the West created ‘Israel’ to dominate the region culturally and economically. Iran’s revolution flipped the regional script, pushing back against Western control, he added.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that shared views between resistance movements and Iran don’t hurt nationalism. Their ties with Iran are natural, targeting arrogance in the region.

Sheikh Qassem clarified that Iran supports resistance movements without seeking political or economic gains, benefiting from positive vibes and coexistence in the region.

He stressed that colonial powers intervene in the region for their own gains, unlike Iran, which doesn’t meddle in others’ affairs. Resistance movements got Iran’s support without conditions, based on shared principles and interests against aggression, his eminence added.

Sheikh Qassem proudly noted Iran’s supportive relationship, giving without taking. He slammed those submitting to US control, justifying Israeli occupation, or not pressuring against Israeli aggression.

Hezbollah’s Sheikh Qassem stressed the Party’s commitment to Lebanon being sovereign, free, and capable. He said Hezbollah backs building a capable, fair state, fighting corruption, and rejecting occupation.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized Hezbollah wants Lebanon sovereign, free, independent, and capable. He called for dialogue, consensus, and national unity against enemies.

Sheikh Qassem underlined Lebanon’s main priorities: halt of aggression, Israeli withdrawal, reconstruction, and return of captives. He also urged parliamentary elections on schedule.

Sheikh Qassem stressed returning depositors’ funds in full, arming the Lebanese army to protect Lebanon, and addressing public sector workers’ rights so they can function effectively.

Sheikh Qassem felicitated Muslims on the Birthday of Imam Ali (A.S.), affirming, “Allah has blessed us with the loyalty to the Commander of the Faithful.”

.........................

End/ 257