Sheikh Naim Qassem: Israeli aggression on Lebanon cannot continue, nothing is limitless

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that Hezbollah will preserve power in order to confront the Israeli enemy, stressing that the aggression cannot continue without limits.

Addressing Hezbollah Martyr’s Day ceremony, Sheikh Qassem indicated that it is a great occasion, marking the beginning of the martyrdom operations by the martyr Ahmad Qassir.

“We chose Martyr’s Day to coincide with the operation of the martyrdom fighter Ahmad Qassir, because his act represents a distinguished model — a symbol for all martyrs who walk the path of sacrifice. The martyr Ahmad Qassir made his decision, coordinated with the brothers, and the operation was supervised by Haj Imad Mughniyeh and Haj Abu Al-Fadl Karaki. They prepared the car for him, and he drove to the headquarters of the Israeli occupation military governor to detonate himself as an expression of rejection of the occupation.”

Sheikh Qassem said, “The martyr Ahmad Qassir managed to inflict heavy losses in the eight-story building, causing 76 deaths and 118 injuries, shaking the morale of the Israeli entity and paving the way for its humiliating withdrawal from Lebanon. When we commemorate Ahmad Qassir, we commemorate all martyrs, for they are all self-sacrificing fighters—whether they carried out martyrdom operations, fell in battle, or were martyred in the line of duty.”

“On this day, the commemoration is held across Lebanon. We chose to have gatherings in 11 different locations throughout the regions: in the South, Beirut, Baalbek, Hermel, Al-Kark, Al-Maaisra, Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr, Haris, Mashghara, Al-Nabatieh, Al-Ghazieh, and Kfar Rumman.”

Sheikh Qassem said, “The best way to commemorate this great day is by recalling the words of the Master of the Ummah Martyrs, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, ‘When we are martyred, we win’.”

He added, “Our mujahideen (fighters) have done their duty and continued on the path of jihad, and their blood will make us stronger.”

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the path of resistance is the path of liberation and dignity, and that the martyrs have shown us the way to achieve this goal.

His eminence also said that the Israeli occupation’s goal in invading Lebanon in 1982 was not just to prevent the PLO from launching rockets, but to occupy the country and establish settlements in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli enemy wanted to consecrate the idea that the conflict in the South Lebanon is Lebanese-Lebanese through naming Lahd militia as the “Army of Southern Lebanon”, according to Sheikh Qassem.

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000 was a result of the resistance’s attacks and the sacrifices of the martyrs.

The fighters possess the power of faith and will, and this is the fundamental strength that gives both their weapons and their cries an extraordinary impact’.

‘Israel’ did not withdraw from Lebanon through negotiations or politics, but left without conditions, thanks to the steadfastness of the Resistance, according to Hezbollah Chief who added that, from 2000 to 2023, deterrence prevailed due to the Resistance and the golden equation, which prevented ‘Israel’from carrying out its expansionist project.

In the “The Formidable in Might” battle, Hezbollah offered great sacrifices, prevented ‘Israel’ from achieving its goals, and stood as a solid barrier against its invasion, his eminence added.

” A ceasefire agreement was reached on November 27, 2024, which included the withdrawal of the enemy from south of the Litani River and the deployment of the Lebanese Army. For us, this price was acceptable — the army is our own people, the sons of our nation.”

The legendary steadfastness of the Resistance fighters halted the advance of 75,000 Israeli soldiers, who failed to penetrate more than a few hundred meters, sheikh Qassem said.

He added that Hezbollah was founded on the idea of jihad, morality, and dignity, and that the mujahideen’s faith and willpower were the reasons behind Israel’s withdrawal.

Despite the meager military capabilities in comparison with those of the enemy, the resistance managed to reach its targets, Sheikh Qassem said.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the resistance will continue to defend Lebanon and its people, and that the Israeli occupation will not achieve its goals through aggression and pressure.

He also criticized the Lebanese government for not prioritizing the issue of sovereignty and for succumbing to American pressure.

“America and ‘Israel’ are interfering in Lebanon’s future, seeking to eliminate Lebanon’s ability to resist and to equip the army only to confront the Resistance, not the Israeli enemy. Both America and Israel view the agreement as granting Lebanon gains, believing that if Israel withdraws, Lebanon would regain its sovereignty—and that is why pressure is being exerted on the government.”

‘Israel’ aims to dominate Lebanon politically and economically, wanting to turn it into a backyard for the expansion of settlements within the framework of a so-called ‘Greater Israel’, his eminence maintained.

“Unfortunately, the government saw in its ministerial statement only the issue of disarming the Resistance. But today, the matter is no longer merely about weapons; it has become a pretext for targeting capabilities and funds, and afterward, they will claim the problem lies in the very existence of the Resistance—such pretexts will never end.”

Sheikh Qassem said, “The Americans want to use Israel as a tool to impose their will on Lebanon and to eliminate its resistance.”

He added, “The Lebanese people will not be intimidated by the Israeli occupation, and we will continue to resist until the occupation is defeated.”

“What America demands from Lebanon are orders enforced through Israeli pressure, and its interference in our internal affairs is rejected. Tom Barrack openly stated that he wants to arm the Lebanese Army to confront its resisting people—how can the government accept this?”

Hezbollah Leader affirmed that the ceasefire agreement concerns only south of the Litani River, and ‘Israel’ must withdraw from Lebanon and release the prisoners.

“There is no replacement for the agreement and no absolution for the occupation through a new deal. The agreement must first be implemented, after which all options are open for internal discussion on Lebanon’s strength and sovereignty, with no external interference. The aggression cannot last, for everything has a limit.”

Sheikh Qassem said, “We recover through our natural presence; our society is alive and believes in resistance and liberation, while their problem is existential. We face a real existential danger, and therefore we have the right to do whatever is necessary to protect our existence.”

“The blood of our martyrs and the sacrifices of our people push us forward. Threats will not deter us from defending our dignity, and we will not leave the future of our generations in the hands of the arrogant. We will not abandon our weapon that enables us to defend our land and our people.”

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that America and ‘Israel’ must despair, adding: “We are the sons of Hussein and the children of this steadfast land, determined and faithful to God, and we will not hand it over to devils. Either we live with honor, or we die with honor.”

“We will not kneel and we will remain standing. You tested us before, and if you try again we will not withdraw from the field. We are reassured because this Resistance and its people are undefeated; we are granted victory or martyrdom. This is an era of steadfastness and the making of independence, and these are three principles we follow.”

Sheikh Qassem salute the Palestinian people and their Resistance and their sacrifices; they are heroes who taught the world what it means to stand for justice, and the compass will remain Palestine.

“Greetings to the Islamic Republic of Iran for supporting us, and to Imam Khamenei, the loving supporter; and a salute to our martyred commander Qassem Soleimani.,” Sheikh Qassem concluded, “Greetings to the leadership and people of Yemen — you are, God willing, the vanguard of liberation — and greetings to Iraq, its government, people, and tribes, who have always stood by us.”

....................

End/ 257