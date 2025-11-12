Hezbollah MP: Resistance is united, martyrs lead path to victory

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc at Lebanese Parliament MP Mohammad Raad stressed that the resistance is a cohesive power, praising martyrs as the leaders of victory.

In remarks to Lebanese Daily Al-Akhbar on the occasion of Hezbollah Martyr’s Day, MP Raad laud “patient and resilient people of Lebanon, who carry the memory of the martyrs and the struggle, and who reaffirm their commitment to dignity and freedom.”

“A martyr is not an infallible prophet or a symbol above humanity, but rather a human being distinguished by his awareness, commitment to values, and ability to sacrifice for others.”

“Martyrs always work for the benefit of society, shunning selfishness and corruption, and bearing responsibility towards their homeland and community. They are the noble voice of humanity and society’s shield against succumbing to injustice and tyranny. Martyrs are the true force confronting attempts at domination and hegemony.”

MP Raad, meanwhile, hit back at those who claim that the resistance initiated the war, noting that “data and facts show that the Zionist enemy and its sponsors considered operation Al-Aqsa Flood an existential threat.”

In this context, he stressed that the Lebanese resistance group chose a “calculated engagement” that served the interests of both Lebanon and the resistance, avoiding a full-scale war that would not have been beneficial.”

On the other hand, the Hezbollah lawmaker affirmed that international and regional attempts to pressure the resistance and Lebanese officials to achieve the enemy’s conditions are futile, recalling the decision taken by the Lebanese Government last August on Hezbollah disarmament and describing it as a “sin.”

