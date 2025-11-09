Israeli Airstrikes Kill Three in Southern Lebanon Amid Renewed Threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli military has killed three individuals in southern Lebanon through separate airstrikes, following threats to launch a “wide-scale” offensive against the country.

The fatalities occurred on Saturday. Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) identified two of the victims as brothers from Shebaa, who were driving along a road near Mt Hermon in southeastern Lebanon.

According to the report, the strikes ignited their SUV, leading to their deaths.

Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed the death toll and later announced that another airstrike in the village of Baraashit killed one person and injured four others.

The Israeli military claimed the attacks targeted individuals affiliated with Hezbollah, Lebanon’s resistance movement.

It alleged that the victims posed a threat to a ceasefire agreement signed in 2024 between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah, aimed at ending intensified Israeli aggression.

Since the accord’s signing, Israel has repeatedly used similar justifications to launch new strikes on Lebanon.

Previously, NNA also reported that seven people were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in Bint Jbeil, a city in southern Lebanon.

These casualties occurred less than a week after Israel’s Maariv newspaper quoted the military warning it would initiate a “wide-scale operation” in Lebanon if Hezbollah launched any attacks.

The report reiterated Israel’s rationale for its near-daily assaults, describing them as part of an “attrition warfare” strategy against Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv has ramped up pressure—primarily through its ally, the United States—on Beirut to disarm Hezbollah.

Hezbollah, which has defended Lebanon during multiple Israeli wars over the decades, has firmly rejected disarmament, asserting its continued defensive role as long as Israeli threats and occupation persist.

