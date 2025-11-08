Palestinian Resistance Committees condemn Israeli aggression against Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Popular Resistance Committees in Palestine condemned what they described as “Israeli crimes and the brutal aggression targeting Lebanese territory,” considering that “the criminal Zionist entity and its fascist leaders have become a great danger to humanity.”

This came in a statement by the Committees, in which they warned that “the escalation of Zionist aggression, terrorism, and criminality on Lebanese territory” represents a message “calling on all components of the nation and the free people of the world to assume responsibility for confronting Zionist fascism and Nazism.”

The statement affirmed that “this aggression will never succeed in undermining the Lebanese people and their resistant environment,” praising the heroic resistance fighters who have proven throughout history that they are capable of defeating this criminal entity.

The Committees renewed their solidarity with the brotherly Lebanese people and their valiant resistance, affirming that “resistance and deterring aggression is an inherent right of peoples guaranteed by all international and UN charters.”

