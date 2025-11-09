Lebanon’s Speaker rejects normalization with Israel amid ongoing threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: The speaker of the Lebanese parliament stressed that normalizing relations with Israel is out of the question.

Nabih Berri said in a press interview that Israeli threats and airstrikes will not change the country’s position.

He said anyone who wants to normalize relations should know that this is impossible.

He further said, “I still stand by my view on the issue of the ‘mechanism’ that brings together all parties (Lebanon, Israel, the United States, France, and the United Nations) and there is no problem with seeking the help of civilian experts if their presence is necessary, as was the case when geological and surveying experts were asked when the maritime border line was drawn in 2000.”

Regarding the draft electoral law approved by the Lebanese government, the speaker of the parliament said that he has not yet received the draft and will clarify his position on it when it arrives.

The Lebanese government has approved a draft that will cancel the allocation of 6 parliamentary seats to Lebanese living abroad and Lebanese immigrants can only vote in the area where their residence is registered on the electoral card.

At the same time, Berri emphasized the implementation of the current Lebanese parliamentary election law, saying that this law is technically and legally enforceable.

He expressed surprise at the maneuvers of some political parties and described these maneuvers as useless.

