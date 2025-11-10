Israeli drone strike kills Lebanese citizen in Houmin al-Fouqa

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Lebanese citizen was killed on Sunday as a result of an airstrike carried out by an Israeli occupation drone that targeted a vehicle in the town of Houmin al-Fouqa in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese sources confirmed that the occupation’s drone fired two missiles at the vehicle, which led to its complete destruction and burning, and the killing of one of its passengers.

Earlier today, other Lebanese sources announced the death of a citizen as a result of an “Israeli” bombing that targeted a vehicle near the towns of Al-Sawani and Khirbet Selm in the south, after three missiles were fired at it.

