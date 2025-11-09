Book “Shia’s Spirituality” Published in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The book “Shia’s Spirituality” by Allameh Tabatabaei has been translated into Arabic and published in Lebanon by the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

This work is a reflection on certain intra-religious themes and issues within Islam. At the outset, the author centers the discussion on the spirituality of Shiism, emphasizing that the entire essence of Shiite spirituality revolves around adherence to truth, conformity with it, and the importance of rational and scientific methods.

Throughout the book, a variety of religious subjects are presented, each accompanied by analytical notes aimed at introducing Islam and true Shiism.

Topics such as guardianship and leadership, the motive behind creation, the role of the metaphysical in society, the applicability of Islam in the modern world, the social character of women, the Prophet’s (p.b.u.h) multiple marriages, temporary marriage, alcoholic beverages, the Imam’s knowledge, and the principles of ijtihad and taqlid are among the issues discussed and examined in this collection.

The book also features an extensive preface by Ayatollah Hassan Hassanzadeh Amoli, which introduces the author’s spiritual and scholarly personality.

Shia’s Spirituality was translated into Arabic by Shaker Mahmoud al-Ahmadi and published in medium octavo format.

