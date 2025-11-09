Book “Explorations and Challenges” by Ayatollah Mesbah Published in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The book “Explorations and Challenges” by the late Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi has been translated into Arabic and published in Lebanon by the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

The work addresses a series of discussions on various Islamic topics. It compiles the content of a set of question-and-answer sessions held by the author with students and professors at Iran University of Science and Technology, focusing on four main themes.

These include reflections on the profound responsibility of seminary and university scholars to deepen their understanding of Islam and its foundations and to work toward cultural development and nurturing the new generation; a critique and evaluation of different perspectives on religious pluralism; an explanation of Islam’s view on the reciprocal relationship between the people and the government; and finally, an exploration of the essence and degrees of faith, all of which form the core of the book’s discussions.

“Explorations and Challenges” was translated into Arabic by Sayed Ali Abdul-Mun’em Murtada and published in medium octavo format.

**************

End/ 345