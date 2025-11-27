Ayatollah Ramazani Highlights Central Role of the Mosque and Lady Zahra (a.s.) in Preserving Imamate

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, speaking in Shalkouh, Gilan Province, offered condolences on the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (a.s.) and described the mosque as the most essential stronghold for nurturing devout believers.

Referring to the irreplaceable position of Imamate in Islam, he stated that had it not been for the efforts of Lady Fatimah Zahra (a.s.) to revive the institution of Imamate, “it is possible that today no trace of its truth, nor of the religion, would have remained.”

Recalling Imam Khomeini’s (r.a.) view of the mosque, he noted that, in the late Imam’s words, the mosque is the greatest base for training religious and revolutionary forces. The Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) established the mosque as the central platform of Islamic knowledge, where public gatherings, scholarly sessions, and even private consultations with Imam Ali (a.s.) were held.

Addressing the subject of Imamate and leadership in Islam, he stressed that it is rooted in the mission of Lady Fatimah Zahra (a.s.).

He added that her greatest mission after the Prophet’s demise was the protection and revitalization of the Imamate. According to him, she was tasked with preserving Imamate exactly as the Prophet (p.b.u.h) had introduced it; otherwise, “Imamate, religion, and even the Quran might have faced distortion.”

Highlighting the contemporary role of leadership, Ayatollah Ramazani said the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is today recognized globally as an intellectual reformer, and his letters to the youth in Europe and the United States have drawn international attention.

Citing examples from Latin America, Africa, and France, he stated that many young people regarded Imam Khomeini (r.a.) as a savior who rescued religion and the seminary from marginalization. While historical currents sought to exclude faith from public life, the Islamic Revolution returned religion to the heart of society.

Quoting Imam Khomeini’s (r.a.) statement that “Islam is itself governance,” he emphasized that Islam is not merely a set of individual rulings but a comprehensive system for cultivating the human being and society, with prayer, fasting, Zakat (almsgiving), and Hajj pilgrimage all contributing to moral formation and the implementation of divine limits.

Referring to the verse of tabligh, he said that at Ghadir, noting that all of the Prophet’s 23 years of effort stood on one side, and the introduction of Imam Ali (a.s.) on the other. Such, he said, is the magnitude of Imamate.

He underscored that after the Prophet’s passing, only Lady Fatimah Zahra (a.s.) could fulfil this immense mission, not young children, nor companions like Salman, Miqdad, or Abu Dharr, and not even Imam Ali (a.s.), who had been instructed to remain silent.

Ayatollah Ramazani added that Lady Fatimah (a.s.) would take the hands of her sons, Hassan and Hussain (a.s.), at night and visit the homes of the companions who were present at the Ghadir event, reminding them not to abandon Ali (a.s.). A day was arranged for their pledge, but when it arrived, only a few attended, an embodiment of profound estrangement.

Quoting Allameh Amini, who said, “If I were granted another lifetime, I would weep for the oppression of Ali,” Ramazani concluded that when comparing injustices, Imam Ali (a.s.) stands as the most oppressed, even beyond the tribulations of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and Imam Hassan (a.s.).

**************

End/ 345