UCL Hosts Awareness Event on Islamophobia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At a special session on Islamophobia held at University College London, researchers emphasized the structural nature of discrimination, the importance of precise definitions, the impact of security-driven policies, and the role of media and technology in amplifying anti-Muslim narratives.

The Racial Equity Working Group at UCL’s Department of Computer Science held its first event marking Islamophobia Awareness Month, attended by leading scholars on race, structural discrimination, and Muslim issues in the United Kingdom.

Four experts, Dr. Maisa Islam of the University of Southampton, Professor Imran Awan of Birmingham City University, Professor Salman Sayyid of the University of Leeds, and Dr. Fatima Rajina of the Stephen Lawrence Research Centre, delivered presentations highlighting the need for a clear definition of Islamophobia and recognizing its structural dimensions.

The speakers stressed that Islamophobia extends beyond individual prejudice and manifests structurally across sectors such as higher education, employment, policing, and the media. Citing everyday biases, including lower chances of interview invitations for applicants with Muslim-identifying names, they noted that such discrimination is reproduced through institutional practices.

Another segment of the session examined the consequences of the absence of a nationally accepted definition of Islamophobia. The speakers argued that the UK government’s preference for the term “anti-Muslim hostility” creates policy ambiguity, reduces institutional accountability, and complicates long-term monitoring of discrimination. They also emphasized that security-framed narratives impose a presumption of suspicion onto Muslims, contributing to an atmosphere of distrust.

The event further explored the role of media, digital spaces, and artificial intelligence technologies in spreading Islamophobia. Experts warned that algorithms can amplify misinformation and anti-Muslim narratives, urging users to act as “active bystanders” by reporting harmful content.

The session concluded with a call for conceptual clarity, accurate naming of discriminatory practices, and coordinated institutional efforts to foster inclusive environments across universities.

**************

End/ 345E