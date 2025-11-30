Baseless Accusations by Texas Governor Against the Council on American-Islamic Relations

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a statement, Abbott designated CAIR as a “foreign terrorist organization and transnational criminal entity,” prompting strong criticism from the organization and civil rights experts. CAIR emphasized that the governor’s decision was politically motivated, lacked due legal process, and aimed to politicize a religious community.

The announcement came amid plans for a development project near Dallas, including a mosque, schools, housing, and social and sports facilities, where CAIR has been actively supporting the project and advocating for the rights of local Muslim residents. The U.S. Department of Justice, after reviewing complaints, found no violations and confirmed that all individuals would be included in future development plans.

Legal experts have warned that Abbott’s action, taken without the opportunity for defense or admissible evidence, restricts the fundamental rights of the organization and its members and may pave the way for discrimination and hostile actions against Muslims. CAIR has filed a lawsuit seeking to halt the enforcement of the governor’s declaration.

