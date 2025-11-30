UK Democratic Unionist Party MP Referred Over Anti-Islam Remarks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sami Wilson, a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP, was referred to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards by Ayoub Khan, a member of the “Independent Alliance”, after his Islamophobic remarks during the 24 November House of Commons session.

Wilson, opposing the decision by the “Birmingham Safety Advisory Group” to prohibit supporters of the Zionist regime’s Maccabi football club from attending a Europa League match, claimed that the police had “given in to pressure from Muslim politicians and Muslim mobs”, arguing that the decision was “to the detriment of the Jewish community”.

His remarks drew sharp criticism, with observers calling them rooted in blind prejudice. Speaking to “Middle East Eye”, Ayoub Khan described the comments as “provocative, divisive, and irresponsible”, saying that by using the term “Muslim mobs”, Wilson had targeted a vulnerable community. Under existing regulations, the Commissioner for Standards will assess whether Wilson’s remarks violated rules on proper conduct and maintaining the dignity of Parliament.

Earlier, West Midlands Police, citing information from Dutch police, had assessed Maccabi supporters as “high-risk” due to violent clashes and hate-related offences and prevented them from attending the Birmingham match. The decision faced opposition from the Labour Party and several political figures. Meanwhile, debates continue over whether restrictions should be imposed on sports teams affiliated with the occupying regime, with critics urging international bodies to uphold ethical standards in competitions.

