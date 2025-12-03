UK Hosts Special Event for Islamophobia Awareness Month

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As part of the UK’s national Islamophobia Awareness Month, the Milton Keynes Muslim Association organized a one-day program at the Ridgeway Centre in Wolverton, where members of Parliament, senior police officials and local community figures delivered remarks.

Speakers underlined that Islamophobia has no place in society, including in the city of Milton Keynes. They described Islamophobia as a form of racial prejudice targeting Muslims, often manifested through discriminatory behavior, threats and violence, and directed at individuals because they are Muslim or perceived to be Muslim.

According to a charity working to combat hate speech, anti-Muslim attacks in the UK rose by 73 percent in 2024, a figure that highlights the need for collective efforts to address this troubling trend. Islamophobia Awareness Month, held every November, was established to challenge prejudice and misconceptions about Islam and Muslims.

A spokesperson for the campaign said the month provides an opportunity to stand against injustice and reflect on the historical role and contributions of Muslims across societies. Organizers announced that the central theme of the 2025 campaign will be “Changing the Narrative” in order to challenge stereotypical portrayals of Muslims.

The Milton Keynes Muslim Association, a coalition of civic groups and mosques in the city, works in cooperation with various institutions to counter Islamophobia.

