Emergency Landing of Kuwait–Hyderabad Flight in Mumbai After Bomb Threat

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Indian sources reported that a bomb threat against a Kuwait–Hyderabad flight triggered an emergency response from the country’s aviation authorities. The email claimed that explosive materials had been planted on the aircraft.

Following the alert, the flight was diverted for an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport, where all passengers were safely evacuated. Their baggage was also offloaded for security inspection.

Security teams conducted a thorough search of the aircraft and confirmed that no explosives were found, declaring the threat completely false. Indian authorities have launched an investigation to identify the sender of the threatening email.

**************

End/ 345E