Desecration of the Quran and Anti-Muslim Attacks Reported in France

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): France’s Muslim Council announced that an individual entered a mosque in south-central France and tore several copies of the Quran before scattering them on the floor. In a statement released on the social platform X, the council wrote, “Muslims in France are deeply shocked and distressed by the desecration of Quranic copies that were torn and thrown to the ground in broad daylight after individuals entered a mosque in Le Puy-en-Velay (Haute-Loire).”

The council noted that the incident caused no physical injuries but warned that in the current “toxic atmosphere,” intensified by biased polls, sensationalist reports, and stigmatizing proposals targeting Muslims, the risk of similarly dangerous acts has increased. The statement continued, “This desecration, which targeted the Muslim holy book inside a place of worship, is a serious and Islamophobic act reflecting an alarming level of hatred.”

According to the report, a separate attack occurred on Wednesday against the Montreuil-la-Cluse cultural center, which is affiliated with the Turkish Islamic Religious Union (DITIB). The center said in a statement, “A bullet, apparently fired from a firearm, was found inside the association’s mailbox. We strongly condemn this attack on the Turkish community of Montreuil-la-Cluse and on the principle of peaceful coexistence.”

The statement added that the aim of the attack was “to undermine coexistence and disturb the community’s sense of security,” stressing that the association “will pursue all necessary legal measures” and is following the matter “with the utmost seriousness.”

